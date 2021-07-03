Jean A. Battles rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Jean A. Battles, 93, who died June 12, 2021, was held Friday at Christ the King Church. Officiating was the Rev. Stephen Marchand, parochial vicar. William Gower Johnson was the organist. Olivia Gawet was the vocalist. Eulogists were nieces, Michelle Fallon and Mary Margaret Aquendo. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery. A reception followed at the Rutland Country Club. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
