Jean A. Battles RUTLAND — The funeral Mass for Jean A. Battles, 93, who died June 12, 2021, will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 2, at Christ the King Church, preceded at 10 a.m. by a private calling hour at Clifford Funeral Home. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery and will include burial of her nephew, Henry P. Battles, who died Sept. 14, 2020.
