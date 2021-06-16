Jean A. Battles RUTLAND — Jean A. Battles died on June 12, 2021, at the Rutland Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, of natural causes. She was 93 years old. Jean was the daughter of the late Winifred (McLaughlin) Battles and the late Henry Patrick Battles. She was a loving sister to the late Marguerite M. Battles and the late Honorable Henry J. Battles and his wife, Betty M. Battles, of Rutland Vermont; and loving aunt to the late Henry P. Battles of Rutland, Vermont, Christopher A. Battles and Judy Shaw of Queensbury, New York, the late Cynthia C. Battles of Rutland, Vermont, John Battles and his wife, Janis Ching, of Berkeley California, Michelle (Battles) Fallon and her husband, the late Mark Fallon, of Weymouth, Massachusetts, and Michael Battles and his wife, Kelly, of Ashland, Massachusetts. She was also the caring great-aunt to eight grandnieces and -nephews. Jean graduated from Mount Saint Joseph Academy class of 1945. She worked for a time at the Rutland City Clerk’s office and then settled into a career at the Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. where she retired in 1982. Although Jean never had any children of her own, she was always loving, caring and generous to her nieces and nephews, and spent her later years caring for her mother, as well as her sister, Marguerite, in the late stages of their lives. She was a true beauty with a big heart who took her responsibility as caregiver to her family seriously. Jean was very interested in local politics throughout her life. She was also a devout Catholic and derived great strength from her faith. Jean will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Relatives and Friends are invited to gather at the Clifford Funeral Home on Friday, July 2, at 10 a.m. to pay their respects. This will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Church and burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jean's name to Christ the King Church, 66 South Main St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are being made by Clifford Funeral Home.
