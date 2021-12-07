Jean A. Lynch RUTLAND TOWN — Jean Ann Lynch, aged 91, of Rutland Town, passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, peacefully at home, with her daughter by her side. Jean was born in Everett, Massachusetts, on Aug. 29, 1930, the daughter of Luigi and Antonetta (LiSanti) DiMinico. In 1948, she graduated from the Trade High School for Girls in Boston, Massachusetts, with a concentration in tailoring and design. Upon graduation, Jean was hired by Jordan Marsh Co. (now Macy’s) in Boston. On July 2, 1955, Jean married James “Jim” Lynch at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Medford, Massachusetts. Jean continued her career at the Jordan Marsh Co. rising through the ranks becoming manager of the tailoring department in Boston. In 1958, her first daughter was born and her career was curtailed. She then focused on making her home worthy of a magazine. Being extremely creative, she created a home where everything flowed and matched impeccably. She could create an entire bedroom ensemble from sets of sheets. Her sewing ability was perfection, seasonal “fashion shows” altering her daughters' clothing were a mainstay. Upon retiring, Jean and Jim wintered in Pompano Beach, Florida. They were fortunate to have spent over 20 years between their homes in Florida and Vermont. The retired years in Florida were special, filled with many happy memories. Jean “went to work” supplementing their retirement income by playing poker with the girls three nights a week. She thoroughly enjoyed the shopping opportunities that avail in Florida and loved outfitting her granddaughters in the same stylish fashion she did with her own daughters. Jean’s true passion was spending time traveling with Jim, cruising with the entire family, making memories, and leaving her legacy. She was very proud of her Italian heritage, family traditions and being together always made her the happiest. She is survived by daughters, Ellen Lynch, of West Haven, Vermont, and Susan and husband Martin “Babe” Keith Jr., of Rutland Town, Vermont. Jean was the proud “Mammie” to her granddaughters, her namesake, Jenna Lynch Keith, of Orlando, Florida, and Jamie Ellen Keith, of Melrose, Massachusetts. Jean is also survived by a brother, Louis DiMinico, of Meredith, New Hampshire; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband in 2017; her parents; and sisters, Mary Kirwin, Palma Cummings and Mildred Heiber. The family would like to give special thanks to Kathy Wierzbicki for so kindly caring for Jean. Also, to Stefanie and Greg Curtis for all their help, especially after Jim had passed. In keeping with the wishes of Jean, there will be no funeral services. At the convenience of the family, a Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Church in Rutland, Vermont, followed with the burial of both Jean and Jim in Calvary Cemetery in Rutland, Vermont, at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
