Jean A. Wood CLARENDON — Jean Alice Wood, 75, died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at her residence, following a long illness. She was born June 25, 1946, in Rutland, the daughter of James and Dorothy (Brown) Hannon. She graduated from West Rutland High School. Mrs. Wood was employed by General Electric for many years prior to her retirement in 2002. Survivors include her son, Jody Wood, of Clarendon. She was predeceased by her siblings. Per her wishes, there are no formal services. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
