Jean Ann Brewer PROCTOR — Jean Ann Brewer, 93, of Hebron, Connecticut, formerly of Proctor, passed away at home on Feb. 9, 2021, with her two daughters, Pam and Jody, by her side. Born Nov. 6, 1927, in Middletown, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Irene Hill. Jean met the love of her life while attending a USO dance in Boston. Looking across the room at a sailor singing around a piano, she said to her friend, “That’s for me!” They settled in Proctor, Vermont, raising four children. Jean’s love of anything creative continued throughout her life, from tap dancing, playing clarinet, to art classes at University of Vermont. In Proctor, she pursued her artistic talent in watercolors, pastels, oils, teaching crafts on local TV and as activities director at a nursing home in Rutland, Vermont. Her compassion for the elderly was unsurpassed. Her children grown, Jean and Vic moved to California and it was there she discovered a lifelong passion of Chinese brush art. Travels took Jean from Nova Scotia to Scotland, from Italy to painting on the Great Wall of China. Moving to Cape Cod, Jean was involved in book club, garden club and a member of Cataumet and Falmouth Art Guild. Jean was full of passion, had a radiant smile, a beautiful voice that could harmonize with anyone, was always telling people to smile and could never pass up coffee ice cream. We love you to the moon and back, Mom ... love you more! Jean was predeceased by her husband, Victor Jefferson Brewer Jr.; and sister, Ruth Liscumb. She leaves her children: Pamela Richardson of Amston, Connecticut; Jody Brewer/husband Rick Orsini of East Hampton, Connecticut; Jeff Brewer/wife Wendy (Icken) of Brattleboro, Vermont; Scott Brewer of Laguna Niguel, California. Also, grandchildren, Benjamin Brewer/fiancée Kristyn Masse of Vernon, Vermont, and Christopher Brewer of Brattleboro, Vermont; dear cousin, Janet Wray of Chelmsford, Massachusetts, who was like a sister. She also leaves behind her dear friend, Jennifer, who took her on wonderful adventures. The family thanks Elizabeth who cared for Mom with skill and compassion. A private ceremony will be held later. The family asks for everyone to please show compassion and caring towards individuals who have memory loss.
