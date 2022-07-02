Jean Barbara (Bartell) Pearson RUTLAND — Jean Barbara (Bartell) Pearson, 77, also known and loved as “the bead lady,” died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at her home in Rutland, Vermont, following a long illness. She was born on May 08, 1945, VE Day, in Derby, Connecticut, the daughter of William and Helen Bartell. Jean married Henry Alton Pearson, Jr. (Al) on November 12, 1967 and together they raised three children and were married for 40 years until his death in 2008. Jean fulfilled her dream of moving from Clinton, Connecticut to Vermont on July 07, 1986 after camping here for 12 years and falling in love with Vermont in all seasons. Snowmobiling brought her exhileration and great joy and she loved the beautiful snowy trails and mountaintops she was able to reach with her family along for the ride. Jean worked for Proctor Bank and Rutland Regional Medical Center, but her favorite job was owning Pearsonality Plus Bead Emporium in Mendon, where she taught countless people how to tap into their creativity and make beautiful handcrafted jewelry. She hosted so many lovely adults and children, and many became dear friends over those 8 years until her husband’s health issues required her to let it go. She sold her own beautiful handcrafted jewelry at craft shows throughout Vermont, and was a proud 30-year member of the Rutland County Farmer’s Market, selling her creations, enjoying the company of many, feeling part of a vibrant community, and serving in many capacities until her health issues conspired against it. Highlights of Jean’s life included her time with her childhood horses, breeding and raising chocolate labs and the companionship of her cats, and the simpler things like watching for meteor showers and fireflies, listening to the frogs, and being tickled by deer and moose visits in the city. She also enjoyed music, especially live and outdoors, dancing, and talking with and spending time with family, neighbors, and friends, near and far. She was a dear friend to many over the course of her life. She would like to be remembered for the laughter and love she had for all and wants us all to know she has moved on to a new adventure! Jean was predeceased by her parents, brothers, and her husband. She is survived by her three children, Kimberly Waterman and husband Lance of Weybridge, Susan Pearson and her husband Jean Michel Alfieri of Aix-en-Provence, France, and Henry Alton Pearson III, (Hal) and his wife Danielle of East Walllingford, and her seven adored grandchildren, Jack and Katy Waterman, and Henry (IV), Collin, Elaina, Emma, and Benjamin Pearson, and granddog Jesse of France. She is also survived by her sister, Audrey Goodman, and several nephews and cousins. Jean’s family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses, social workers, and staff of Rutland Regional Medical Center for all of their patience and care of “Jeanie the dancing queenie” over the past couple of years. We will gather to celebrate Jean’s life at Branbury State Park on Lake Dunmore in Salisbury, Vermont, on Sunday, July 17 at 2:00 p.m., wearing bright colors and sharing stories, song, and pie! Jean asked that memorial contributions be made to improve the lives of children such as Shriners for Children, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, or Rutland Women’s Shelter.
