Jean Blair RUTLAND — Jean Blair, 78, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at her residence. She was born Feb. 24, 1942, in Proctor, the daughter of Joseph and Cazmira (Grabowski) Humphrey. She graduated in 1960 from Pittsford High School. In June 1963, she married Robert Blair. Mrs. Blair was employed as a secretary at Abel Tire for many years and later at Kmart Department Store. Survivors include her son, Robert Blair of North Clarendon; her sisters, Peggy Bradley and Mary Sutphin, both of Rutland; a grandson, great-grandson; numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband and a brother, William Humphrey. The graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, in Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
