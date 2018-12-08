Jean C. Burke PITTSFORD - Jean C. Burke, 86, died Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at the University of Vermont Health Care Center. She was born June 15, 1932, in Arvada, Colorado, the daughter of Cecil and Enone Hickling. She graduated from Arvada High School in 1950 and worked a few years as a telephone operator. Mrs. Burke was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit #31, Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Unit #648, Women of the Moose and Eagles Club Auxiliary. She enjoyed reading, gardening and rock collecting. Survivors include a daughter, Jean Burke, of Pittsford; sons Michael Burke, of Fair Haven, Patrick Burke, of Clarendon; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, James A. Burke, Nov. 9, 2016; a granddaughter; and a brother, Oren Hickling. The memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, at Barnard Funeral Home, where a calling hour will begin at 10 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society Inc., 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
