Jean C. (Otfinoski) Maly CHESTER — Jean C. (Otfinoski) Maly, 80, died May 11, 2020, at Genesis Health & Rehabilitation Center in Springfield. She was born March 28, 1940, the daughter of John F. and Margaret (Wisgo) Otfinoski, in Middletown, Connecticut, and was raised there. In 1962, she married Lawrence C. Maly in Middletown, Connecticut. After farming in Connecticut and in Highgate, they moved to Chester where Mrs. Maly did cleaning and seasonal jobs and was the bookkeeper for her husband’s business, West Chester Excavating. She was a member of Andover Community Church. She crafted Christmas wreaths and also enjoyed gardening, cooking, knitting and crocheting, recently making little girls’ cradle purses for Operation Christmas Child. Survivors include a son, John Maly of Chester, and a daughter, Audra; and six grandchildren. Mrs. Maly was predeceased by her husband in 2009; and a son, Lawrence Maly Jr., in 2017. Private burial was held May 24 in East Hill Cemetery in Andover. Arrangements were by Davis Memorial Chapel. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Town Hall in Andover. It is requested attendees refrain from wearing black. Memorial contributions may be made to Chester-Andover Family Center, P.O. Box 302, Chester, VT 05143; or Andover Community Church, in care of Patti Gordon, 2625 Simonsville Road, Andover, VT 05143.
