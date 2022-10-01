Jean Cadoret CORNWALL — Jean Cadoret, 94, died on 9/27/2022. She was born in Rutland in 1928, the daughter of Florence (Perkins) Alexander and Ralph Alexander. She graduated from Rutland High School in 1946. In May of 1948 she married Norman Cadoret. They resided in Manchester, farming until 1967 and then moved to Cornwall. Jean worked at Ames and later at Geiger as a seamstress. Jean enjoyed gardening, reading, sewing and rug hooking. Jean was a kind and generous person. She was a volunteer at Porter Medical Center for over 20 years and in 2011 was honored with The Governor’s Award for Outstanding Community Service for her work with RSVP. She will be remembered for her donuts and the many knitted and fleece items she made for her family, friends, and donated to Vermont schools, child care centers, food shelves and nursing homes. She is survived by her children, Dean and Diane Cadoret, Rodney and Sally Cadoret, Mary Cadoret and Rhea Cayia, Karen and Albert Sanborn, Sue and Stu Johnson, nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Her husband Norman and her brother Reginald Alexander predeceased her. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cornwall Congregational Church, 2598 RT. 30 Cornwall, VT 05753 or the Cornwall Volunteer Fire Department, 1952 RT. 30 Cornwall, VT 05753. Arrangements under the direction of Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Services, Middlebury.
