Jean Chambers Howard King RUTLAND — We are saddened to announce the passing of Jean Mary (Lewis) Chambers Howard King. One of 10 children, she was born on July 13, 1932, to Clarence and Dorothy Lewis in Rutland, Vermont. She was predeceased by her father and mother; brothers, Sonny, Earl, Edward, Lee, and Robert; sisters, Joan and Caroline; husbands, Richard Chambers, John "Jack" Howard, and William King; and daughter, Mari Joan Chambers. She is survived by her sister, Marylyn (Joseph) Lanzillo; brother, Guy (Marlene) Lewis; son, Todd Chambers (Heather); daughter, Shaun Howard; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; as well as the children, spouses and grandchildren of each husband; and her many nieces and nephews. At the age of 14, Jean left Vermont to live with her mother's sister, Aunt Ethel and Uncle Robert, in Florida. She graduated high school in Sarasota, Florida, in 1948. Soon after graduation, she moved back to Vermont and worked in an ice cream shop. There, she earned enough money to buy her own sewing machine and became a very good seamstress. In 1951, she moved to Denver, Colorado, to help her sister, Joan, with the birth of her first child (Thomas Whitney). There, Stanley Whitney (Joan's husband) introduced her to Richard Chambers. She and Richard were married on Feb. 2, 1952. Soon after, Richard was recalled to active duty with the U.S. Navy and they moved to Coronado, California. After the Korean War, they moved to Alexandria, Virginia, where Richard found work with the CIA as a Russian analyst. In 1962, Jean and Richard decided to move to Phoenix, Arizona. Richard found work as a park ranger for Maricopa County and Jean found work as a seamstress at Ari-Togs. In August of 1971, Jean moved back to Rutland, Vermont, where Jean met and married John "Jack" Howard in late-1973. It was at this time that she developed her lifelong passion for art. From drawing, painting, sewing, needlework, to ceramics, she explored and excelled in them all. Around 1985, Jean found work at the Rutland Regional Medical Center as a computer data clerk and worked there until 1993. In May of 1989, Jack Howard died due to heart disease. Around 1992, she met and later married William King and moved to Fair Haven, Vermont. Soon after, Bill and Jean decided to pool their talents and open Castleton Upholstery. Jean, Bill and Bill's daughter, Virginia Knapp, performed world-class furniture restoration and upholstery for many customers in the New England area and as far away as Switzerland. In 2009, they closed Castleton Upholstery to retire and travel more. Bill passed away in 2017 and in August of 2021, Jean's health declined such that she moved to the Vermont Veterans' Home in Bennington. Burial services only will be held 10 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, in Evergreen Cemetery in Center Rutland. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to the Vermont Veterans' Home or the Rutland County Humane Society would be welcomed.
