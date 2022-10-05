Jean E. Danforth FREDERICKSBURG, VA — Jean Elizabeth Danforth, born 8/22/1934, daughter of Lewis Oliver Vincent and Jessie Marion (Alexander) Vincent passed away September 30, 2022. Mrs. Danforth was an employee of the National Wildlife Federation prior to her retirement and moving to Fredericksburg, Virginia. She has lived in Havre de Grace, Maryland for several years. She will be missed by daughter Barbara Elroy and her husband William; daughter Debra Danforth; son Gregory Danforth and his wife Maureen; granddaughter Rebecca Krone, her husband Markus and two great-grandchildren, Elena and Zackary; granddaughter Jessica Elroy Fitzgerald and her husband Michael; and her dear companion Donald Bauerle. Flowers and remembrances may be sent to Found & Sons Funeral Home, 10719 Courthouse Rd, Fredericksburg, VA 22407. There will be a graveside service Friday, October 7, 2022 Oak Hill Cemetery in Fredericksburg where she will join her husband of 56 years, Louis Danforth.
