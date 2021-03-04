Jean E. DesMarais RUTLAND — Jean E. DesMarais, 72, died Feb. 28, 2021, at the Rutland Health Care. She was born in Rutland, Aug. 25, 1948, the daughter of Gerald L. and Ethel (French) DesMarais. Jean was a 1966 graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy and a graduate of Vermont Beauty Academy. She was a beautician in Rutland. Surviving are a brother, Gerald DesMarais and wife Jean of Williston; two sisters, Marie Garbacz of Middlebury and Therese Sweeney of Pittsford; a lifelong friend, Mary Considine of Rutland; and several cousins. She was predeceased by her sister, Jane DesMarais; brothers-in-law, Frank Garbacz Jr. and Phillip Sweeney; and her longtime companion, Robert Begun. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on May 19, 2021, in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Bayada Home Health, 2 South Main St., Suite 4, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
