Jean E. Rogers RUTLAND —The graveside service for Jean Elizabeth Rogers, 70, who died Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 11, in Cavendish Village Cemetery Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
Jean E. Rogers RUTLAND —The graveside service for Jean Elizabeth Rogers, 70, who died Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 11, in Cavendish Village Cemetery Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.