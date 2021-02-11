Jean E. Rogers RUTLAND — Jean Elizabeth Rogers, 70, died Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at her residence. She was born Jan. 1, 1951, in Proctor, the daughter of Andrew and Helen (Babbit) Lebo. She married Donald Rogers on July 9, 1977. Mrs. Rogers was a homemaker and nurse’s aide. Survivors include her husband; daughters, Helen Bishop, Joan and Jean Roberts, all of Rutland, Jennifer Fish of Illinois; sons, Donald Rogers Jr. of Rutland, Brett Frazier of Wallingford, Peter Garrow of Fairlee; sisters, Andrea LeFevre, Helen Lebo, both of Rutland; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a sister, Mary Lebo Grabowski, and a grandson. Calling hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland. Burial will be held at a later date in Cavendish Village Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family through Aldous Funeral Home.
