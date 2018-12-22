Jean Elizabeth (Phillips) Gallus PITTSFORD, N.Y. - Jean Elizabeth (Phillips) Gallus died peacefully on Dec. 11, 2018, at the Friendly Home in Pittsford, New York. Jean was predeceased by her husband, John Gallus. She is survived by her daughter, Paula and husband John Liebschutz; beloved grandchildren Sarah Flanders Liebschutz (Brad Greenwood) and Charles Phillips Liebschutz (Maggie Moore); brother, Jack Phillips; and many nieces and nephews. One of 11 children, she was born and raised in a Vermont farmhouse nestled along the Otter Creek. She had fond childhood recollections of warm summer afternoons when she and the family collie would climb the hill to fetch the cows for their evening milking. She graduated from Pittsford (Vermont) High School and from a children’s nursing school in Troy, New York. Jean worked for the Vermont Marble Co. for 35 years and later volunteered for the American Red Cross and the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was an active member of the Union Church of Proctor and each year, baked her sought-after Swedish rolls for the November Holiday Bazaar. In her later years, she moved to Pittsford, New York, to be closer to her daughter and family. She embraced the opportunity to make many new friends and share her watercolor, hand-crafted cards and knit hats for newborn babies. Our hearts burst with gratitude to the team and all her caregivers at the Friendly Home. They enabled Jean to live her final years well cared for and with dignity and grace. A special thanks to Ann, Jean’s Monday friend and Rummikub partner. A memorial service will take place 11 a.m. Dec. 27, 2018, in the Union Church of Proctor, 5 Church St., Proctor, VT 05765. Those wishing, may contribute in her memory to the Rochester Friendly Home or to the Union Church of Proctor, Vermont.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.