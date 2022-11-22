Jean Emily Hooker PALM COAST, FL — Jean Emily Hooker, 100-year-old resident of Palm Coast, left this earth on November 12, 2022. Jean was born on September 17, 1922 to Warren and Alice Smith in Rutland, Vermont. Jean graduated from Rutland Highschool in 1940 and went into educational studies at Castleton University. After graduating with her degree, she went on to teach at a one room schoolhouse in Goshen, Vermont. While teaching she rented a room from a local carpenter who had a grandson that caught Jean’s eye. Jean met Joseph Hooker while playing the piano and soon their melody blossomed into a budding relationship. They were married a short time later in 1944. Jean and Joseph went on to have 6 wonderful children while running a farm, eventually a country store and then moving to South Daytona, Florida where they retired. After Joseph’s passing in 1995, Jean moved to Palm Coast where she enjoyed volunteering at our local senior center, playing poker, spending time with family and watching butterflies. Jean was predeceased by her husband Joseph C Hooker, daughter Julee Davis and her three sisters, Edith, Harriet and Bea. She is survived by her brother Grant and his wife Eleanor, her five children and their spouses Melvin and Patricia, Alan and Debbie, Kathy and Glenn, Tracey, Terry and Ruth. Her sixteen grandchildren and their spouses, Kelly and Derek, Stacey and Bernard, David and Pam, Marsha and Steve, Mike and Amber, Jenny, Kimberly, Kristin and Hugh, Corinne and Tom, Claire, Joseph, Tiffany, Charlie, Mindy, Alexander, and Veronica. Her fifteen great grandchildren, Cooper, Canon, Peyton, Pierce, Alyssia, Justin, Desiree, Marissa, Cheyenne, Summer, Annalyse, Hope, Kailynn, Emma and Atlas. Lastly her three great great grandchildren, Rome, Royal and Henry. A Celebration of her life will be held at Lohman Funeral Home Daytona, 1423 Bellevue Avenue, Daytona Beach, Fl 32114. The family will accept visitors on Friday November 25, 2022 from 6 to 8pm and the services will be Saturday November 26, 2022 at 10:00 am followed by Graveside Service at Daytona Memorial Park. As this is a celebration of life and Jean loved butterflies, please wear bright beautiful colors to represent the butterflies she loved so dearly. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com Arrangements are under the careful direction of Lohman Funeral Home Daytona.
