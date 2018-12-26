Jean F. Ashcroft BELLOWS FALLS — Jean F. Ashcroft, 95, of Bellows Falls, passed away December 20, 2018, at Springfield Health & Rehab Center. Jean was born in Bellows Falls on November 17, 1923, the daughter of Henry and Catherine (Gallagher) Lucier. She was raised and educated in North Walpole, N.H. through the first two years of high school. After graduating class of 1941 in Bellows Falls, she worked as a bookkeeper and cashier for Gay’s Express in Gageville, Vermont. Jean was a member of the St. Charles Rosary Society for over 50 years and served as both secretary and treasurer for 25 years. She was a long-time volunteer at the Well Child Clinic, Bellows Falls Historical Society, and the Rockingham Free Public Library. On August 25, 1946, she married Robert Ashcroft, Jr. who predeceased her. Surviving are her sons Robert and James Ashcroft; her daughters Mary Ashcroft, Meg Ashcroft and husband Donald Conklin, and Ann Ashcroft; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a cousin, Mary Shaughnessy. She was predeceased by siblings Betty Richmond and Edward and Gerard Lucier, son-in-law Harold Billings, and grandchildren James, Cara and Ashley. There will be a viewing from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. with a funeral mass beginning at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 29, 2018, all at St. Charles Church in Bellows Falls. Burial will follow in the St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Vermont and New Hampshire, PO Box 881, Brattleboro, VT 05302, or the Bellows Falls Senior Center, 18 Tuttle St., Bellows Falls, VT 05101.
