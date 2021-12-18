Jean (Payson) Nichols DANBY — Jean Irene (Payson) Nichols, 73, died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, in hospice care eventually succumbing to lung cancer. She was born on April 8, 1948, in Bridgewater, Vermont. Surviving her parents, father Irving G. Payson – Aug. 19, 1975; mother Edith L. (Coombs) Payson – Sept. 30, 1974. Jean grew up in Bridgewater, Vermont, while schooled in Plymouth, Vermont, alongside her loving sisters, Ellen Hayes, Phyllis Jackson, Cinder Parker and Mary Parker. Jean relocated to Rutland, Vermont, in 1965 and helped with raising her siblings. Throughout the years, Jean worked in manufacturing and health care industry. Her favorite job was homemaker and Mom! The kindest and most loving and gentle person who believed in Tyson Peas discipline! Jean’s kitchen was the local hangout. Home cookin' … um, um, good! So many family dinners she skillfully prepared. Rabbit, squirrel, turkey, partridge, venison, trout … no problem. She could cook it all! The perfect homemaker for a family of sportsmen. Jean’s favorite pastime was bingo and puzzles. She loved her animals, particularly her dogs, Jessie, Lady, Dixie and Judy, along with her barn cat, Peach, who ruled the roost. Jean’s love was abundant and extended to even “Screwy Louie” as the homestead goose, known by many to be weary of, as the gander on guard. Jean was survived by her best friend and loving husband, Gene N. Nichols, of Danby, Vermont, aka “Geno.” Married on 10 September in 1983 in Danby, Vermont, the date that Jean (Mom) became a Danby-ite. “We need each other” were the words adorned on the wall as symbol of their living and loving commitment to each other leading to over 40 years of marriage of these finding soulmates. Survived by her beloved son, Thomas S. Blanchard, originally born and raised in Rutland, Vermont, and cherished daughter-in-law, Stacy A. (Ward) Blanchard, originally from Richmond, Vermont, along with their son, Jean’s grandson, Tyler S. Blanchard. All residing now in Maine. Her beloved son, Adam T. Louden, born in Burlington, Vermont, raised in Danby, and dear daughter-in-law, Jennifer (Gould) Loudon, of Danby, and their son, Jean’s grandson, Tristen Louden, of Danby, and their daughter, Tory Dumont. Her beloved son, Raymond M. Nichols, born and raised in Danby, Vermont, and his wife and adored daughter-in-law, Jennifer S. (Griffith) Nichols, of Danby, and their children, Jean’s grandchildren, Maryesa J. (Nichols) White, Jacob T. Nichols, Rylee A. Nichols. Her beloved daughter, Tammy J. (Blanchard) Zokaitis, of Danby and Rutland, Vermont, and granddaughter Samatha Walker and great-granddaughter Jurni Austin, along with her grandsons, David Zokaitis and Douglas Walker Jr., of Rutland. Her beloved son, Donald F. Nichols, born and raised in Danby, Vermont, and his wife and dearest daughter-in-law, Michelle L. (Patch) Nichols, and their children, Jean’s grandchildren, Lindsey N. Nichols and DJ Nichols. Honoring her wishes, there will be no public service. Crematory arrangements will be through Aldous Funeral Home. Family service to be held in the spring of 2022 as Mom’s, Jean’s, Eag’s, Beag’s, our friend’s urn is lovingly placed in the Scottsville Cemetery in Danby, Vermont, to forever rest in peace. You will be missed and always be within our hearts, your Geno, Tommy, Adam, Raymond, Tammy and Donald. We love you! The family of Jean I. (Payson) (Blanchard) Nichols wish to express our thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at the Rutland Regional Medical Center for their provided loving care. God bless you.
