Jean K. Douglas FAIR HAVEN - A graveside service for Jean K. Douglas, 89, a lifelong resident of Fair Haven, who passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at the Rutland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Rutland will be held 10 AM Wed. June 22, 22022 at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Fair Haven.
