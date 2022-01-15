Jean K. Douglas FAIR HAVEN — Jean K. Douglas, 89, a lifelong resident of Fair Haven, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at the Rutland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Rutland. She was born Sept. 5, 1932, the only child of Frank William and Helen (Owen) Douglas. Jean graduated from Fair Haven High School in 1950 and was a 1951 graduate of Rutland Business College. She was employed as a secretary/bookkeeper by Mutual of Omaha in Rutland until 1975. She then went to work for the Law Office of Abatiell and Abatiell until her retirement in 1996. Jean was a member of the Fair Haven Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was very active with Bone Builders. Jean is survived by several cousins. There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held in Cedar Grove Cemetery in the spring. Her family requests that donations in Jean’s memory be made to Fair Haven Concerned, 49 Main St., Fair Haven, VT 05743. Arrangements are under the direction of the Durfee Funeral Home.
