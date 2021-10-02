Jean L. Donaghey RUTLAND — Jean L. Donaghey died Sept. 2, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness. Jean was born in Proctor, Vermont, on Aug. 9, 1924. She was the daughter of the late Edwin and Irene Peterson, their third child of 11. Jean grew up in Proctor, and entered the Army on Aug. 17, 1944. She served in World War II and was stationed in Vienna, Austria, as a telephone operator. Jean was discharged on Aug. 14, 1946. Jean entered nursing school in Boston in September 1948 and graduated in May 1949. She worked in Boston at the New England Peabody Home for Crippled Children before moving to Rutland in 1955, where she worked at then-Rutland Hospital for 20 years as a LPN while raising her two boys. Retired in September 1975, she also worked at Inter Age for many years. Jean loved traveling with her many church friends, was a Foster Grandparent and spent 15 years as a RSVP volunteer. She was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church of Rutland. On Sept. 20, 1997, Jean, along with 38 other Vermont service women, attended the dedication of the Women in Military Service for America Memorial in Arlington, Virginia. For the last seven years, she resided at St. Joseph Kervick assisted living where she enjoyed socializing, watching movies and doing many of the activities. Bingo was her favorite, plus she was a great Red Sox fan! Jean is survived by one son, Donald Donaghey and wife Barbara, of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania; a grandson, Joshua Stockwell and wife Rebecca, of Rockingham; two great-granddaughters, Chelsea and Bethany; two sisters, Betty Johnson, of West Rutland, and Helen Savery (Richard), of Wallingford; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Peter, on June 28, 2021; as well as seven brothers, Donald, Robert, Herman, Chester, Ralph, Roy and Paul; and one sister, Ruth. The family sincerely thanks all the caring staff at St. Joseph Kervick and RRMC for providing wonderful care for Jean. A very special thank you to Dr. T. Lovko at Rutland Community Health Center. Jean will be laid to rest in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center, alongside her son, Peter, on Friday, Oct. 15, at 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. For family and friends, a reception will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Moose Club in Rutland, Vermont. On Sunday, Oct, 17, at Trinity Church, family members will spread Jean's ashes in the Memorial Garden after the 9:30 a.m. service. Memorial contributions in Jean's name may be made to the Activities Fund at St. Joseph Kervick, 131 Convent Ave., Rutland, VT 05701; or Trinity Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 367, Rutland, VT 05701.
