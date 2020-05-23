Jean Louise Sargent RUTLAND — Jean Louise Sargeant, 88, recently of Rutland, Vermont, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, after a long illness. She was born on April 27, 1932, in Rochester, Vermont, the daughter of Elwin and Lola (Fifield) Shirley. Jean grew up in Granville, Vermont, and graduated from Rochester High School in 1950. She then attended and graduated in 1953 from the Mary Fletcher School of Nursing. Her nursing profession allowed her to work in many different capacities in several hospital settings, as a school nurse at Harwood Union High School, in nursing homes and as a home visiting nurse. She also was a volunteer for her local Rescue Squad in the Rochester, Vermont, area. Jean remained a member of Moss Glen Grange #554 in Granville, Vermont, of which she was a founding member and a former Master. Survivors include six children, Scott Sargeant (Cheryl) of Granville, Vermont, Kimberly Brown (Max) of Lenoir, North Carolina, Merry Laird (Jayson) of Rutland, Vermont, Molly Keohane (Alan) of New Castle, Delaware, Crosby Sargeant of Rutland, Vermont, and Katie Bell of Rutland, Vermont. She has one surviving sister, Wilma Washburn, formerly of Bethel, Vermont; 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; and niece, Ann Taylor. She was predeceased by her husband, Ide Sargeant; granddaughter, Ronni Bell; and sister, Eleanor Norton. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in Granville, Vermont. Memorial contributions may be made to the Moss Glen Grange #554, 5358 VT Route 100, Granville, VT 05747, c/o Danial Sargeant, Master.
