Jean M Britt RUTLAND — Jean McIlhinney Britt passed away May 3, 2023 at Mountain View Center at the age of 93. Jean is preceded by husband Jim Britt, parents John & Jean McIlhinney, sister Becky Oberkirch and brother Jack McIlhinney. Jean will always be lovingly remembered by son Craig Britt ,daughter-in-law Michele Britt, grandson James Britt, many nieces & nephews and many friends. Jean was born in Brooklyn, Ny, October 18, 1929. Later in life she would move with her family to Vermont and take root. For over 40 years she practiced and taught Nursing in both New York and Vermont. Eventually she would go on to become head of Nursing at Castleton College. Jean was very active in her community through church, choir, the Castleton Lion’s Club, Poultney Bridge Club and the Fair Haven Art Club. A funeral service will be held at the Castleton Federated Church, Saturday May 20, 2023 at 12. Followed by a private burial with her immediate family.
