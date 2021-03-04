Jean M. Bruce WEST RUTLAND — Jean Mary Bruce, 89, died Feb. 26, 2021, at the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington, after a long journey with Alzheimer’s. She was born in Wallingford, April 22, 1931, the daughter of Frederick and Ella May (Allen) Stone. Jean was a machinist at General Electric in Rutland and retired in 1993 at the age of 62. She was a member of the West Rutland Congregational Church, loved spending time with friends and family and gardening. Surviving are two daughters, Debra Bennett of West Rutland and Brenda Johnson of Randolph; four grandchildren, Ethan Bennett, Stacey Barone, Krista and Jeffrey Johnson, and one great-granddaughter, Emma Sue Lee; and a brother, Frederick Stone of Hydeville. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward Bruce, in 2005; two daughters, Sandra Bruce of Jacksonville, Florida, Susan Barone of West Rutland; and a sister, Viola Balastra. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on June 18, 2021, in the Clifford Funeral Home with burial in Green Hill Cemetery, followed by a friends and family get-together, to be announced later. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
