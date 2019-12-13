Jean M. Clifford rites RUTLAND — The funeral Mass for Jean M. Clifford, 88, who died Dec. 5, 2019, was celebrated Thursday at St. Peter Church. Officiating was the Rev. Thomas Houle, pastor. Concelebrant was the Rev. Richard Tinney. Vocalist was Louise Clarino. Organist was Stu James. Eulogist was Michele Clifford Streeter. Bearers were Matthew Cioffi, Ryan Clifford, Graham and Nolan Streeter, Andy Dattilio and Stephen Millington. A reception followed at Rutland Country Club. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
