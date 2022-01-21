Jean M. Pettit RUTLAND — Jean M. Pettit, 89, of Rutland, died Jan. 18, 2022, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born in Rutland, July 11, 1932, daughter of James and Helen (Dibble) Morris. Jean was a lifelong resident of Rutland, graduating from Rutland High School in 1952. She was an animal lover, working at the Eastwood Animal Clinic as a veterinary assistant and groomer. Jean worked various other jobs, retiring at the age of 80. Surviving are a son, John Wetherby; a daughter, Joan and husband Jeffrey Poczobut, of Rutland; two sisters, Gay Johnson, of North Clarendon, and Annette Bigelow, of North Carolina; four grandchildren, Carrie Wetherby, Michael Wetherby, Jody Lynn Poczobut and Justin Poczobut. She was predeceased by a brother and a sister. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to David’s House, 461 Mount Support Road, Lebanon, NH 03766. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
