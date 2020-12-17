Jean Marie Wade RUTLAND — Jean Marie Wade, 79, of Rutland, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. She was born July 25, 1941, in Rutland, the daughter of Margaret (Champine) and John Edwards Sr. She grew up in Pittsford where she attended the local schools and later married Charles H. Wade Sr. on Aug. 9, 1958, in Proctor. Jean was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, crafts, crocheting and knitting. Mrs. Wade is survived by her daughter, Tina Hier (Ron) of Wallingford; her son, Charles Wade Jr. (Lisa) of Whitehall, New York; a twin sister, Joan Penkowski of Williston; granddaughters, April Macleod, Terisha Klayer and Stephanie Hobbs; grandson, Charles Wade; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Aidan, Connor, Kylaa, Klynn, Owen, Chevelle and Ripley; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband on March 5, 1999; her parents; and a brother, John R. Edwards Jr., on May 20, 2002. Calling hours will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday at the Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford. Private burial will be in the Sciota Cemetery in Whitehall, New York.
