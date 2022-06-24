Jean Mary Howard-King RUTLAND — We are saddened to announce the passing of Jean Mary Howard-King on the 7th of June 2022. One of ten children, she was born on 13 July 1932 to Clarence and Dorothy Lewis in Rutland, Vermont. She was predeceased by: her father and mother; brothers Sonny, Earl, Edward, Lee, and Robert; sisters Joan and Caroline; husbands Richard Chambers, John "Jack" Howard, and William King; and daughter Mari Chambers. She is survived by her sister Marylyn (Joseph), brother Guy (Marlene), son Todd (Heather), five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by the daughters of her third husband William: Virginia (Donald) and their sons (Bill and Ian); Patricia (Steven); Victoria (Tyrone) and their children Chantelle, Aliyah, Brianna and Deon. Chantelle has a son Gabriel. At the age of 14, Jean left Vermont to live with her mother's sister Aunt Ethel and Uncle Robert in Florida. She graduated high school in Sarasota, Florida in 1948. Soon after graduation she moved back to Vermont and worked in an ice cream shop. There she earned enough money to buy her own sewing machine and became a very good seamstress. In 1951, she moved to Denver, Colorado to help her sister Joan with the birth of her first child (Thomas). There Stanley (Joan's husband) introduced her to Richard. She and Richard were married on 02 February 1952. Soon after, Richard was recalled to active duty with the U.S. Navy and they moved to Coronado, California. After the Korean War, they moved to Alexandria, Virginia where Richard found work with the CIA as a Russian Analyst. In 1962 Jean and Richard decided to move to Phoenix, Arizona. Richard found work as a Park Ranger for Maricopa County and Jean found work as a seamstress at Ari-Togs. In August of 1971, Jean moved back to Rutland Vermont, where Jean met and married John "Jack" in late 1973. It was at this time that she developed her life-long passion for art. From drawing, painting, sewing, needlework, to ceramics she explored and excelled in them all. Around 1985 Jean found work at the Rutland Regional Medical Center as a computer data clerk and worked there until 1993. In May of 1989 Jack died due to heart disease. Around 1992 she met and later married William and moved to Fair Haven, Vermont. Soon after, Bill and Jean decided to pool their talents and open Castleton Upholstery. Jean, Bill and Bill's daughter Virginia performed world class furniture restoration and upholstery for many customers in the New England area and as far away as Switzerland. In 2009 they closed Castleton Upholstery to retire and travel more. Bill passed away in 2017 and in August of 2021 Jean's health declined such that she moved to the Vermont Veterans' Home in Bennington. Burial services were held at 10:00 10 June at Evergreen Cemetery in Center Rutland. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Vermont Veterans' Home or the Rutland Humane Society would be welcome.
