Jean McGinnis Clifford RUTLAND — Jean McGinnis Clifford, 88, passed away peacefully on Dec. 5, 2019, after a brief illness, with her family by her side. Jean was born in Rutland on April 19, 1931, daughter of William and Ellen (Carlson) McGinnis. She attended St. Peter School and Mount St. Joseph Academy. She was a member of St. Peter Church. Jean started working at the age of 16 as a telephone operator at New England Telephone. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. When operators were phased out, she became an administrative assistant for Outside Plant Engineering. She maintained this position until her retirement in 1985. Jean married John Patrick Clifford on June 6, 1953, at St. Peter Church. After seven years of living in Schenectady, NY, they returned to Rutland where they continued to raise their family of five children. Jean is survived by a daughter, Lou Ann (Joe) Cioffi, of Rutland; a son, Christopher (Valerie Levatino) Clifford, of Rutland; daughter Mary (Jack) Kaubris, of Rumford, Maine; daughter Michele Streeter (Andy Dattilio), of Williston; her nine grandchildren Matthew Cioffi, Megan Cioffi (Stephen Millington), Abbe Clifford, Ryan Clifford, Mollie Kaubrys, McKenzie Kaubrys, Madeleine Kaubrys, Graham Streeter, Nolan Streeter, and beloved great-granddaughter Charlotte Jean Millington. She is also survived by her younger brother, Gerry McGinnis, of Rutland; as well as cousins and several nieces and nephews. Jean was predeceased by her son, John P. “Jack” Clifford Jr., in 1991; and her beloved husband of 53 years, John Patrick Clifford, who passed away in 2006. She was also predeceased by her parents and siblings Charles McGinnis, Marie Firliet and William “Bill” McGinnis. Jean will be remembered for her generosity, love of family, friends, and her way with infants and children. She had a wonderful spirit and great Irish sense of humor. She loved to read and share stories of wonderful family memories. She will be greatly missed. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. in the Clifford Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at St. Peter Church at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. A reception will immediately follow the funeral Mass. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Peter Church, Convent Avenue, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
