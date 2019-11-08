Jean Nelson Conklin WOODSTOCK — Jean Nelson Conklin, 97, died Nov. 5, 2019, at Mount Ascutney Hospital, following a brief illness. She was born March 27, 1922, in St. Johnsbury, the daughter of George Miles and Lessie Nelson. She graduated from Woodstock High School in 1940 and from Syracuse University in 1944. She then worked for the New York State Extension Service in Columbia County. On Oct. 12, 1946, she married Albert Conklin. Mrs. Conklin taught Home Economics at Woodstock Union High School. She served as lister, justice of the peace and on the Board of Civil Authority for the Town of Woodstock and worked at the information booth. She also served on the boards of the Norman Williams Public Library, Homestead, Mertens House and Woodstock Historical Society. She was a member of North Pomfret Congregational Church and North Pomfret Ladies Circle. Survivors include three sons Neil, of Prescott, Arizona, Danny, of Milford, New York, and Miles, of Haverhill, New Hampshire; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Mrs. Conklin was predeceased by her husband; sisters Mary Tanner and Marjorie Hunt; and her brother, George Nelson Jr. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at North Pomfret Congregational Church, followed by a reception at Thompson Senior Center in Woodstock. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to G.M. Nelson Jr. Scholarship Fund, in care of Woodstock Union High School; or North Pomfret Congregational Church. Arrangements are by Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock. For online condolences, visit cabotfh.com.
