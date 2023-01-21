Jean O. Beatty PITTSFORD — Jean O. (Giddings) Stevens Harvie Beatty, 93, formerly of Pittsford VT passed away peacefully on January 17, 2023, at The Meadows at East Mountain in Rutland, VT, where she has resided for the past five years. Jean was born July 30, 1929 and raised in Quincy, MA, the daughter of two native Vermonters, Clarence and Hilda (Sherman) Giddings. After graduating from Burdett College, in Boston, she married Bruce Stevens in 1949. Jean married Fred A. Harvie in 1953 and together they raised their family in Hingham, MA. While in Hingham she worked as the business manager for Fred’s carpentry and building business. The family relocated to Pittsford Vermont in 1975. For full obituary, visit www.barnardfuneralhome.com
