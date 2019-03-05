Jean P. Fowler CASTLETON — Jean P. Fowler, 83, died Saturday afternoon, March 2, 2019 at Rutland Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born October 26, 1935 in Rutland, the daughter of Rupert L and Adeline M. (Jennett) Petty. Jean was a graduate of Rutland High School. She married John E. Fowler on June 30, 1956 in Rutland. She was a waitress for many years at the Somewhere restaurant. Jean enjoyed traveling, especially to Daytona Florida. Survivors are her son, Jay Fowler of Castleton; her daughter Lori Webber of Raleigh, N.C.; her sister Nancy Johnson and husband Mike of North Carolina; and her two grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents and by her husband John E. Fowler, who died August 28, 2014; and by two infant daughters. Per her wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. Online condolences at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com
