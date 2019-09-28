Jean Pisanelli Spafford RUTLAND — Jean Pisanelli Spafford, 75, of Rutland, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, in the presence of her family. She was born in Providence, RI, April 1, 1944, the daughter of John D. and Mary (Macari) Pisanelli. Jean was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy, class of 1962. On Aug. 8, 1964, she was married to Hugh Spafford at Christ the King Church. In earlier years, she was partner in the family business, Otter Valley Supply Co., in Rutland and did drapery work at Vermont Contract Furnishings and later in life, retiring from Godnick's. Jean felt she shouldn't be sitting around so she started working at The Gables before a second retirement in early-2018. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and like all good Italian moms, you never walked away hungry and most of all, she cherished her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When relaxing, Jean could be found sitting out on her porch enjoying the days and visiting with anyone who stopped by. Surviving are her husband, Hugh Spafford, of Rutland; three sons Michael Spafford, of North Clarendon, and his children Louis, Camille, Trenton and Isaac, Mark Spafford, of North Clarendon, and Steven Spafford and wife Alyssa, of Cornwall, and their children Megyn, Jacquelyn, Madison, Bianca and Hugh; a daughter, Dina Spafford, of Rutland, and her children Joshua Razanouski and wife Katelynn and their children Ethan and McKayla Jean, of West Rutland, Brittni Fish and partner Myles Ricketts and great-grandson Tristan Fitzsimmons, of Rutland, and Jeremy Fish and wife Jenny and their children Aleyna and Penelope, of Jericho; a sister, Ann Walker and husband Richard, of Rutland; a brother, John A. Pisanelli. of Rutland Town; a sister-in-law, Carol Spafford, of Illinois; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents; a sister, Joan Pisanelli Brochu; and by a sister-in-law, Mary Beth Pisanelli. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Church. A reception will follow. Interment will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Contributions may be made to the Foley Cancer Center in memory of Jean.
