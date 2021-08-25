Jean R. Hobbs MIDDLEBURY — Jean Roberta Hobbs, 89, of Middlebury, died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at the Porter Medical Center in Middlebury. She was born Oct. 19, 1931, the daughter of Robert and Grace (Matthews) McKnight. She attended local schools. While working at General Electric in Rutland, she met and later married Albert Henry Hobbs. Jean spent many years as a laundromat attendant. She is survived by her husband, Albert; sons, Jim O’Keefe (Marilyn) and Albert O’Keefe (Kolleen), both of Rutland and Middlebury, Robert O’Keefe, of Florida, David O’Keefe (Susan), of Salem, New York; Sharon Chisamore, of Rutland, and Patricia Crossman (Doug), of Shaftsbury; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, at the Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. A reception will follow at the home of Jim O’Keefe, 47 Seymour St., Middlebury.
