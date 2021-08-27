Jean R. Hobbs MIDDLEBURY — The funeral service for Jean Roberta Hobbs, 89, who died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, was held Thursday, Aug. 26, at Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford. Michael Bird officiated. Her son, Robert O’Keefe, offered readings and her granddaughter, Kristy Sauer, a prayer. Bearers were Nicholas O’Keefe, Trevor and Matthew Chisamore, Seth and Wren Hobbs and Doug Crossman Jr. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. A reception was held at the home of Jim O’Keefe.
