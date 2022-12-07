Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Showers early becoming a steady light rain later in the day. High 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.