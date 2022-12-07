Jean W. Tesconi DUXBURY, MA — Jean W. Tesconi of Duxbury, MA passed away on November 15, 2022, after a period of declining health. Beloved wife of Ernest Tesconi of Duxbury, MA, they recently celebrated their 67th Wedding Anniversary, after meeting in the third grade and being high school sweethearts. Jean was born in Rutland, VT on April 7, 1933, and was the youngest of seven children of Federa and William West. Jean and Ernie raised their family in Montvale, NJ and retired to Cape Cod, MA and Vero Beach, FL and most recently lived in Duxbury, MA. She is survived by her husband, Ernest J. Tesconi, of Duxbury, MA, her children Lee Tesconi (Carol), of Dover, MA, Chuck Tesconi (Beth), of Hunt Valley, MD, Lynn Barrieau, of Westminster, MA, and David Tesconi (Barbra), of Nashua, NH; her grandchildren, Kristina Ziolkowski (Peter), of Chanhassen, MN, Kathryn Nutting, of Alexandria, VA, Matthew Tesconi, of Millis, MA, Abby and Lydia Tesconi, of Amherst, NH and her great granddaughter Madelyn Ziolkowski, of Chanhassen, MN. She was predeceased by her son in law Rock Barrieau, her brothers in law Charles and Louis Tesconi, as well as her six siblings. Jean was a faithful Catholic and devoted to her family. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to swim and dance, and the holidays always brought her great joy. Jean was an eternal optimist, kind, gracious, impeccably dressed, and easily made friends wherever she lived. A private committal service will be held for Jean at St Joseph Cemetery in Kingston, MA and a celebration of Jean's life will be held in the spring of 2023. We invite you to make a donation to the The CASA Project (https://www.thecasaproject.org) in Jean’s honor, in place of sending flowers and online condolences can be made at www.shepherdfuneralhome.com on the Obituaries page. Services by Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston MA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.