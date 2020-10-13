Jean Withington - CLARENDON -- Jean Withington, 80, of Clarendon died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at her residence, following a long illness.
She was born June 9, 1940, the daughter of Floyd and Helen (Bigelow) Litch.
Jean spent most of her adult life working as a cafeteria cook and supervisor at Clarendon Elementary and then at Mill River Union High School in Clarendon until her retirement.
She married Eugene Withington on Dec. 14, 1996.
Jean liked horses, fishing and spending time at the ocean.
Jean is survived by her husband of Clarendon; a daughter, Rhonda Brewster of Rutland; a son, Brian Blacklock of Vergennes; a sister, Brenda Jaring of Weybridge; two grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Tim Litch in 2007 and James “Jim” Litch in 2008; and a step-grandson, Josh Withington on Feb. 22, 2005.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St. in Rutland. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Prospect Cemetery in Vergennes. Please respect COVID-19 guidelines and wear a mask.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.