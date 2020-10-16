Jean Withington rites CLARENDON — The graveside service for Jean Withington, 80, who died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, was held Wednesday, Oct. 14, in Prospect Cemetery in Vergennes. The Rev. Elliott Mann, pastor of Congregational Church in Vergennes, officiated. Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT. Arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home.
