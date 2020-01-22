Jeanette Burke Hughes rites CASTLETON — The funeral Mass for Jeanette Burke Hughes, 86, who died Jan. 12, 2020, was celebrated Saturday, Jan. 18, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Rutland. The celebrant was Msgr. Bernard Bourgeois. The organist was John Riddle and vocalist was Lois Jacubetz. The eulogy was by Kevin Burke. Honorary bearers were members of the Daughters of the American Revolution. A reception followed in St. Anne's Hall. Arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home.
