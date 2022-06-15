Jeanette Colburn PROCTOR — Jeanette Colburn, 75, died Friday, June 10, 2022, surrounded by family at her residence. She was born Aug. 8, 1946, the daughter of Frederick and Mary Ellen (Emmons) Sears. She grew up in Bomoseen and over the years, worked as an aide to people with disabilities. Ms. Colburn enjoyed camping, four-wheeling, gardening, as well as quilting, oil painting, crocheting, knitting and cooking. Survivors include her longtime companion and caregiver, Richard Manning, of Proctor; three children, Tina Parrott, of Crown Point, New York, Frederick Richardson, of Wisconsin, Ronald Hibbard, of Burlington; two brothers, Larry Sears, of Rutland, Douglas Sears, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Harold A. Sears, Feb. 7, 2022; and two children, Tammy Hibbard and Richard Manning. The memorial service will be 6 p.m. Friday, June 17, at Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
