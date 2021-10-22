Jeanette M. Hasseltine CENTER RUTLAND — Jeanette M. Hasseltine, 82, passed away peacefully on Oct. 19, 2021, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family, after a brief illness. She was born in Rutland, Vermont, on July 12, 1939, the daughter of Anthony F. and Beulah (Kimberly) Bizzaro. She was predeceased by her beloved spouse, Ronald E. Hasseltine, in 1992 and brother, Anthony Bizzaro, in 2007. Jean was a 1957 graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy. She was active in her class reunion activities and had a lifelong attachment to her classmates and her alma mater. She also attended Castleton Teachers College where she met her much-loved husband, Ron. She worked as a paraeducator in several schools in New Hampshire and Vermont, retiring in 2009 from the Rutland Intermediate School after 15 years. She loved working with children and her work brought her great fulfillment. She was baptized at St. Peter Church in Rutland and remained a member throughout her life. Surviving are her sons, their spouses, her 10 grandchildren and one great grandchild: Ronald Hasseltine (Braintree, Massachusetts) and his spouse, Sandra, and their children, Anna and Elizabeth; Donald Hasseltine (East Greenwich, Rhode Island) and his spouse, Rebecca, and their children, Elise and Julia; Christopher Hasseltine (Centerville, Ohio) and his spouse, Lisa, and their children, Christopher, his spouse, Brittany, and daughter Emily, as well as Joseph, Michael and Rachel; Terrance Hasseltine (Ellicott City, Maryland) and his spouse, Virginia, and their children, Alayna and Addie. She is also survived by Todd Agnew and his spouse, Christina; her niece, Lauren Lattuca and her spouse, Joseph; as well as a large extended family and many friends. Her children and grandchildren were a source of great pride. Always up for fun, Nana Jean played an active and significant part in each of their lives. She was adored by each and every one of them. Jean loved spending time with her family, the holidays, going to lunch with her many dear friends and shopping, especially if there was a bargain involved. Calling hours will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland, on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Peter Church in Rutland at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount St. Joseph Academy, 127 Convent Ave., Rutland, VT 05701; or to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
