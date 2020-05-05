Jeanette Q. Ross (I am Blessed) CASTLETON — Jeanette Q. Ross, 84, a longtime resident of Castleton, passed peacefully Wednesday evening, April 29, 2020, with her son, Michael, and daughter-in-love, Sue, by her side at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Hanover, New Hampshire. She was born Sept. 8, 1935, in East Barnard, Vermont, the daughter of Earl Quillia and Louise Fisher Potwin. Jeanette was a graduate of Whitcomb High School in Bethel, where she played basketball and was a cheerleader. She was also a graduate of Castleton State College, then became a teacher at Rutland Vocational School. She was a former member of the Hydeville Baptist Church. Jeanette sold real estate in the Fair Haven area and was an avid quilter, swimmer and photographer and enjoyed sharing her photographs and quilts with people she cared for. She also wrote for the Pot Belly Press Fair Haven Promoter for a long time. Jeanette loved life and all its blessings, her home, family and the many friendships she had and her neighbors. “God bless them all," she would say. She is survived by her children, Shelley Hathaway, Michael Holden (Sue) and Kelly Holden (Rosa); by her grandchildren, Michelle and Kayla Hathaway and William Holden; by one great-grandson; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents; by her husband, Leonard Ross, who died Jan. 6, 2012; by her siblings, Margaret Rayborn, Ronnie Quillia and Rodger “Butchie” Smith; and by her grandson, Jamie Atwood. This is a very sad time for all of us. Though this wonderful woman is gone, she will not be forgotten. She had always been, and always will be, a fixture of this community, well-known and loved by all. She will survive on in the thoughts and minds and prayers of all who knew her and in her own words, “This, too, shall pass.” There will be a Celebration of her Life to be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Castleton Community Seniors at 2108 Main St., Castleton, VT 05735; or to the Young at Heart Club at 206 Furnace St., Poultney, VT 05764. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. Online condolences at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com.
