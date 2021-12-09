Jeanine E. Sulham WEST RUTLAND — Jeanine E. Sulham died peacefully at her home on Dec. 2, 2021. Jeanine was born at the old Rutland Hospital on Feb. 13, 1935, to Leonard and Gwendolyn (Merrill) Pinney. She was brought up in West Bridgewater, Vermont, and graduated from Woodstock High School in 1953. She married Arthur Sulham in 1955 in Mendon and moved to Stockbridge Common where they lived for many years. They welcomed their first daughter, Donna, into their world and then later another daughter, Debra, joined the family. Art and Jeanine later divorced and Jeanine moved to West Rutland where she resided until her passing. Jeanine worked for Weyerhaeuser in Hancock, Standard Packaging in Bethel and Stanley Tools in Pittsfield. She later worked for Walmart in Rutland. She is survived by daughters, Donna Sulham, of Hydeville, Vermont, Debra Sulham (Gary), of Rutland, Vermont; grandchildren, Samantha Wade (Brian), Amanda Sulham (Scott) and Tyler Fontaine (Wendy); great-grandchildren, Isabel Wade, Gabrielle Wade, Karter Fontaine and Connor Sulham; brothers, Elwin Pinney, of Lucedale, Mississippi, and Erwin Pinney, of West Rutland; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; a daughter, Deloris; a sister, Linda Tuliper; and great-granddaughter, Kiylah Fontaine. A graveside service will be held in the spring. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, Vermont.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.