Jeanne L. Beam RUTLAND — Jeanne L. Beam, age 79, of Rutland, passed away peacefully during sleep at her home on Jan. 27, 2019. She was born on July 13, 1939, in Springfield, the daughter of Raymond and Rhoena Longley of Saxtons River. Jeanne graduated from Bellows Falls High School in 1957 and Castleton State College in 1961. She educated many children during her 39 years of teaching. The last 12 years were at Christ the King School in Rutland. In addition to classroom teaching, she tutored many students to get their learning trajectories on track. Jeanne loved to shop and was always ready for a road trip. She enjoyed working in her flower beds all summer long, getting out early before it was too warm. On June 23, 1973, she married her soulmate, David Beam, and they were together for 42 years until his passing in 2015. Survivors include her daughter, Denise M. Laauwe, of Warren, New Hampshire, son-in-law Brandt Laauwe; a brother, Russell Longley, of Lake Ozark, Missouri; two grandchildren, Casey and Sadie Laauwe. Per Jeanne's request, there will be no calling hours or service, private burial only. Memorial contributions, in Jeanne's memory, for the college education of her grandchildren Casey and Sadie, may be sent to Brandt Laauwe, 26 Moses Road, Warren, NH 03279. Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, Bellows Falls, is assisting the family with arrangements.
