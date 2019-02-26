Jeanne M. Chapin RUTLAND — Jeanne M. Chapin, 93, of Rutland, died Feb. 14, 2019, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born in Staten Island, NY, the daughter of James and Agnes (Cascella) Melillo. A graduate of Staten Island High School, Jeanne worked as a clerk in New York City before moving to Vermont in 1957. She worked at the Sunset Home in Rutland for 15 years. On Oct. 31, 1988, she married her loving dance partner, Edward A. Chapin. Mrs. Chapin was an avid folk art painter and sewer. Survivors include her children Gina Johnson, of Roseboom, NY, Andre Mormile and wife Leslie, of NM, and Theodore Mormile, of Rutland; a stepdaughter, Patti Chapin Dillon, of Cuttingsville; a brother, Peter Melillo and wife Marie, of Staten Island, NY; six grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward Chapin, on April 20, 2006; three sisters and two brothers. Services will be held in the spring. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 434 Hurricane Lane, Williston, VT 05495. Arrangements are with Tossing Funeral Home.
