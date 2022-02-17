Jeannette (Sargent) Parker CHITTENDEN — Jeannette Frances (Sargent) Parker, 86, died Feb. 14, 2022. She was born April 29, 1935, in Rutland Hospital, to William Francis Sargent and Beatrice Emma (Smith) Sargent. Jeannette’s childhood was spent on the family farm in Chittenden, Vermont. Jeannette was predeceased by two husbands, Leonard Lawrence "Sonny" Beaudry and John Edward Parker. Her marriage to her first husband, Leonard, produced four surviving children, Monica J. (Emery) Beaudry, of Rutland, Vermont; Lawrence Leon Beaudry, of Haverhill, Massachusetts; Yvonne L. (Beaudry) DeLance, of Castleton, Vermont; and Nadine A. (Beaudry) Davidson, of Westerly, Rhode Island. Jeannette’s marriage to her second husband, John, produced one surviving child, Ramona L. Parker, of Chittenden, Vermont. Jeannette is survived by 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Jeannette attended Barstow School in Chittenden, Vermont. She received on-the-job training as a tractor trailer driver after raising her five children. She loved horses and traveling. Jeannette had several riding horses for decades in her life. In her late-40s, she gave up the horses to travel cross-county as an 18-wheel truck driver which she did for over 22 years. Jeannette had driven local milk trucks in all kinds of weather throughout New England. Then she switched careers to cross-country runs delivering items such as air conditioners to Canada and retrieving vegetables from California. Jeannette had over one million miles without an accident and retired as a driver at the age of 71. After retirement, Jeannette would spend the winter months in the North Carolina house that she bought to share with her brother, Willie. Jeannette would travel north in April to spend time visiting her daughters. She would return to North Carolina in the fall after Thanksgiving. Most of the summer, Jeannette would work her daughter’s farm (Ramona) in Middletown Springs. She would share her summers with her grandson, Nathaniel, in the town of Chittenden which Jeannette loved dearly. Jeannette believed in staying physically and mentally active all of her life. She loved to run every chance she could. She was a devoted Jehovah’s Witness and has gone to be with our Lord Jesus Christ and Father in Heaven. Jeannette was also predeceased by two brothers, Bruce and Robert Sargent; and one sister, Donna Sargent. She is survived by siblings, William "Willie" Sargent, of North Carolina; Carol Jerome and Patricia Able, both of Florida; Karen Collins, of Thornhill, Tennessee; Bernie Welton, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Christopher Sargent and Frank Sargent, both of Vermont. The graveside memorial will be in the Horton Cemetery in Chittenden, Vermont, at a later date. A family and friends gathering to celebrate Jeannette’s life will be after the service. Preparations for a spring date are being planned. Please contact family for more details. Arrangements are under the direction of Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. Online condolences at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com
