Jeannette Sullivan RUTLAND — Jeannette A. Sullivan, 87, died on April 3, 2023, at Mountain View Center in Rutland, surrounded by family members. Jan, daughter of Ernest and Lucille (Merrick) Baird, was born in Pensacola, FL, on August 20, 1935. As a child of a naval family, Jan was moved from one location to the next and would often tell her children about her favorite years living in Hawaii. She graduated from La Jolla High School, La Jolla, CA and went on to attend the University of Rhode Island, where she met her husband of 67 years, Paul J. Sullivan. Jan and Paul began their life together in Philadelphia, where they started their expanding family. Eventually, they relocated to Vermont, raising their eight children in Saxtons River and then settling in Bellows Falls. There, they filled a rambling Victorian home, complete with children, laughter, clutter and a series of playful dogs. In this bustling home, Jan and Paul hosted family get-togethers and holiday dinners. Throughout the years, Jan passed down her love of sewing, cooking, craft-making and reading. Jan will be remembered by many as their Girl Scout or Boy Scout troop leader. As the children grew up and left the house, Jan went from being a full-time mother and homemaker to a valued staff member at several local businesses including the Chittenden Savings Bank and the Grafton Tavern. Jan is survived by her husband, Paul Sullivan (Rutland); five daughters and their spouses: Hilary and Taleb (Arlington, MA), Dee and Rich (Woodbury, NY), Karen and Jon (Springfield, VT), Marie and George (Longmeadow, MA), Rachel and Adam (Amherst, MA); two sons: Mark (Saratoga, NY) and Neil (Niwot, CO) and daughter in law Tracie (Stansbury Park, UT), as well as14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Jan was predeceased by her son, Sean and her brother, Ernest Baird Jr. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association, Vermont Chapter 75 Talcott Road, Suite 40 Williston, VT 05495 Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
