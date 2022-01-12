Jeffrey A. Newton RUTLAND — Jeffrey A. Newton, 65, died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness. He was born Feb. 1, 1956, in Middlebury, the son of Philip and June (Narabone) Newton. He graduated from Rutland High School. Mr. Newton married Jennifer Murdock July 23, 1994. He previously worked as a self-employed roofer. He enjoyed music, history, hunting, fishing and genealogy. Survivors include his wife, of Rutland; children, Nathan, of Fair Haven, Kirsten, of Maine; seven grandchildren; siblings, Douglas Newton, Mary Newton, both of Brandon, Bradley Newton, of Pittsford, Dean Newton, of Leicester, Lorrie Palin, of Orange; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Newton was predeceased by siblings, Patrick, David, Kelly and infant brother, Bradley, Newton. The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland, where calling hours begin at 11 a.m. prior to the service. A celebration of life from 2 to 5 p.m. follows at the Moose Lodge, Center Street in Rutland. Burial will be at a later date in Holman Cemetery in Salisbury.
